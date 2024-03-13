Mohammed Shami to Devon Conway: Players who'll miss IPL 2024

Mohammed Shami: The Indian speedster who has been a mainstay for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, is ruled out of this season due to an ankle injury.
Matthew Wade: The Australian keeper will miss the opening match for Gujarat Titans as he is busy playing for Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield tournament and is expected to join GT soon.
Mark Wood: ECB pulled Wood out of the IPL to manage his workload ahead of the T20 World Cup.
Prasidh Krishna: Team India's budding pacer has been ruled out for a second consecutive IPL season.
Jason Roy: KKR's stylish batsman withdrew from the cash-rich league citing personal reasons.
Gus Atkinson: Another bowler from England, was pulled out from the IPL 2024 to manage his workload.
Manvender Vashist Lav
Devon Conway: An attacking left-handed batsman for Chennai Super Kings has been advised a six-week rest for his thumb injury.
(Published 13 March 2024, 15:36 IST)