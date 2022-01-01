Mumbai Cricket Association postpones local tournaments due to rising cases

MCA postpones tournaments due to rising Covid cases

  • Jan 01 2022, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 22:50 ist
According to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) bulletin, Mumbai reported 6,347 cases on Saturday. 

The Mumbai Cricket Association on Saturday decided to postpone its local tournaments due to the increasing Covid-19 cases in the state.

"Due to increasing Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, Kanga & Tournament Committee decided to postpone all MCA Tournaments including U-25 Shalini Bhalekar and Madhav Mantri E,F & G Div matches till further notic," MCA secretary Sanjay Naik and Joint Secretary Shahalam Shaikh stated in a note, which was uploaded on association's website.

According to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) bulletin, Mumbai reported 6,347 cases on Saturday. 

