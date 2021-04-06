Mumbai Indians talent scout Kiran More tests Covid +ve

Mumbai Indians talent scout Kiran More tests positive for Covid-19

The 58-year-old More is also the wicket-keeping consultant of the five-time IPL champions

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 06 2021, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 16:48 ist
There has been a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country with Mumbai and the state of Maharashtra being the worst-affected. Credit: Getty Images

Former India wicketkeeper and Mumbai Indians' talent scout Kiran More has tested positive for Covid-19, the IPL franchise said on Tuesday.

The 58-year-old More is also the wicket-keeping consultant of the five-time IPL champions.

"Mr. More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines," MI stated in a media release.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More's health and abide by the BCCI protocols."

Among the players and support staff, Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive and is in isolation.

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal is currently in home quarantine, having tested positive for Covid-19 before joining the camp in Bengaluru.

There has been a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country with Mumbai and the state of Maharashtra being the worst-affected.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai Indians
Coronavirus
Kiran More

What's Brewing

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

Curry shows solidarity with Asians with Bruce Lee shoes

Curry shows solidarity with Asians with Bruce Lee shoes

When patients choose to end their lives

When patients choose to end their lives

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

 