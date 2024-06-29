New-look Sir Mirza Ismail Shield to begin from today

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association Group 1, I Division tournament for the Sir Mirza Ismail Shield will begin Saturday in a new format.
The tournament will now feature 14 teams after the bottom two teams from the previous edition (Bangalore Occasionals and Friends United Cricket Club-1) were retained in the top tier, along with the two sides promoted from the second division (Herons Cricket Club and Jawans Cricket Club).
Jawans CC earned promotion in place of Vijaya Cricket Club after the KSCA’s Tournament Committee ordered the latter to forfeit two of their games from the 2023-24 season.
The ruling was made following protests from two other Division II clubs over ‘ineligible’ players featuring in Vijaya CC’s matches.
For the 2024-25 season, seven teams have been divided into two groups and will play six matches each. The top two teams from each group will face off in the semifinals. The bottom team from each group will be relegated to the second division.
The second division will see 16 teams divided into two groups.
While there were plans for the Division I games to be played across three days, delays in getting the season started and resulting time constraints meant that the tweak will have to wait a year.
