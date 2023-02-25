New Zealand score 138-7 as rain halts Test vs England

New Zealand 138-7 in reply to 435-8 declared as rain halts 2nd Test vs England

England lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the opener at Mount Maunganui by 267 runs

New Zealand's captain Tim Southee plays a shot during day two of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and England. Credit: AFP Photo

New Zealand were 138 for seven in reply to England's declared first innings total of 435 for eight when rain halted play after tea in the second test against England in Wellington on Saturday.

New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell was 25 not out and captain Tim Southee was on 23 in the match at the Basin Reserve.

The hosts trail by 297 runs.

England lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the opener at Mount Maunganui by 267 runs.

