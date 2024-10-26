Home
New Zealand break the fortress

Given how India are playing, this could be the first time since the 2003-04 season that India go winless in a home series in the aftermath of the third Test in Mumbai. The last time that happened, New Zealand drew the two-match Test series 0-0.
Roshan Thyagarajan
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 14:46 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 14:46 IST
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketNew Zealand

