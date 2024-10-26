New Zealand break the fortress

<p>Pune: Nearly thirty thousand people traversed a gridlocked maze to enter the MCA stadium on what was most likely going to be the last day of the second Test between India and New Zealand.</p>.<p>These patrons didn’t mind the gnarly sun nor the pedestrian facilities, to become a part of history. What they wanted to watch was India chase down 359 runs in the fourth innings. The lure of witnessing the second-highest successful run chase by India in India after the monumental 387 chase against England in Chennai in 2008 was too intoxicating to miss.</p>.<p>Well, they did become a part of history eventually, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/new-zealand-win-first-ever-test-series-on-indian-soil-beat-hosts-by-113-runs-3250268">just not the one they desired</a>. As an unwanted bonus, they also got to witness the end of an era.</p>.<p>After India were bowled out for 245 runs, courtesy of a historic performance from Mitchell Santner (13/157), to yield to New Zealand by 113 runs.</p>.<p>The giant screen at the venue subsequently read: ‘New Zealand win series 2-0’.</p>.<p>This is the first time anyone has defeated India in a series at home since 2012.</p>.No need to overreact but need to have a chat with certain individuals: Rohit Sharma.<p>This is the first time New Zealand have ever defeated India in a series in India.</p>.<p>Given how India are playing, this could be the first time since the 2003-04 season that India go winless in a home series in the aftermath of the third Test in Mumbai. The last time that happened, New Zealand drew the two-match Test series 0-0. </p>.<p>So, the Kiwis have been a thorn in India’s flesh in the past too, but this was different, this hit different, this felt like the passing of something which was once thought to be perennial, and it transpired over nearly three full days of play.</p>.<p>Firstly, it wasn’t a good toss to lose, but we can only ‘control the controllable’, right?!</p>.<p>Secondly, while Washington Sundar’s seven-for was good, the other bowlers could have done better than allowing New Zealand to reach 259.</p>.<p>Thirdly, India had no business batting like a bunch of amateurs against an average set of spinners to get bowled out for 156.</p>.<p>Fourthly, India’s bowling was pedantic enough to allow New Zealand to get to 255 in the second innings and set a target of 359 runs.</p>.<p>Despite all these moments gone wrong, India walked out to bat with a pep in their step on Saturday, hope in their eyes, and with the gentle hum of thirty thousand prayers in the stadium.</p>.<p>Perhaps what India coach Gautam Gambhir said at a press conference in Bengaluru a couple of weeks ago was actually true. They, even if there are no indications as yet, might be the kind of side which can bat out two days or score 450 in a day.</p>.<p>It sure as hell looked it for a good 94 minutes because Yashasvi Jaiswal (77) was making the most of the early, still-to-turn conditions and had the team prancing to 127 for 3 in 21.2 overs. Hope, however, is a fickle mistress.</p>.<p>Jaiswal’s dismissal to Santner gave Virat Kohli a chance to reclaim his throne as the king among mortals. Turns out, he isn’t that anymore. Sure, he was a bit unlucky with the umpire’s call off Santner’s slider, but he didn’t give off a vibe of indispensability anyway. He was there, and then he was gone for 17, and everyone seemed to react habitually more than actually.</p>.<p>That’s the tragedy of it all. This Indian team, like Kohli, seems jaded, distracted and somewhat disillusioned by what it can and cannot do. It’s time for them to take a realistic stock of what’s happening and not rest on the illusion of grandeur and greatness.</p>.<p>This is a team with a lot of great players in it, a lot of whom aren't likely to be around when the next home series comes around, and thus ends an era.</p>