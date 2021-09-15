Nissan Magnite is official car of ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Automaker Nissan on Wednesday said it is the official sponsor of the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup which begins next month.

The automaker noted that its compact SUV Magnite is the official car of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

The tournament will be held from October 17 to November 14 in UAE and Oman.

"The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is one India looks forward to, Nissan India is proud that 'Make in India, Make for the World SUV - Nissan Magnite is the Official car of ICC Men's T20 World Cup. In these challenging times, we are hopeful that the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will bring aspiration, excitement, and entertainment for everyone," Nissan Motor India President Sinan Ozkok said in a statement.

The Magnite has received over 60,000 cumulative bookings since its launch in the country in December last year.