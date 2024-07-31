Not bad for a team in transition!

The clean sweep will help tide over some of the cracks, though it must not be forgotten that this is a team in transition. Question marks will abound over Sanju Samson’s utility after successive blobs and a below-par performance with the gloves in Tuesday’s final game, as well as over India’s inability to pick up wickets with the new ball. But those are, at best, minor irritants currently for the new T20 leadership group of Suryakumar and head coach Gautam Gambhir.