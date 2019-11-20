NZ's Ferguson misses out on test debut against England

Reuters
Reuters, Wellington,
  • Nov 20 2019, 08:53am ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2019, 08:53am ist
New Zealand Lockie Ferguson attends a training session ahead of the first Test match between New Zealand and England played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 20, 2019. Photo/AFP

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has missed out on making his long-awaited test debut against England in the first game of the two-match series at Mt. Maunganui on Thursday.

Captain Kane Williamson told reporters at Bay Oval on Wednesday that they had decided to stick with the tried and tested pace trio of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner, with Mitchell Santner named as the solitary spinner.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
New Zealand
Lockie Ferguson
Kane Williamson
Tim Southee
Trent Boult
England
Test cricket
Cricket
Comments (+)
 