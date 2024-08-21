Pakistan board says stadium revamps won't disrupt Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shot down media reports that the redevelopment of three stadiums to be used at next year's Champions Trophy will not be completed in time, saying only bilateral tests and domestic matches may be affected.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Stadium in Karachi and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium are being revamped for the Feb. 19 to March 9 tournament next year.

Ongoing construction work may affect Pakistan's bilateral commitments this season, including the test against England in Karachi. The second test between Pakistan and Bangladesh has already been shifted from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi spoke to the media following his inspection of the Gaddafi Stadium renovations in Lahore on Monday and said much work is still to be done as none of the stadiums currently meet international standards.