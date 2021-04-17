Pak players to get visa for ICC T20 World Cup in India

Pakistan players to get visa for ICC T20 World Cup in India: BCCI

'However, whether the fans can travel across the border to watch matches is still not clear'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 17 2021, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 09:45 ist
Pakistan cricket team players have been assured of an Indian visa for the ICC T20 world cup. Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistan's cricket players will get visas to compete in the T20 World Cup in India this October, the BCCI's apex council has been told by Board secretary Jay Shah following "government assurances".

Shah told the council in a video conference meeting held on Friday where it was also decided that the mega-event will be staged across nine venues with Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the final.

The other venues are Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dharamsala and Lucknow.

"The visa issue of Pakistan cricket team has been sorted. However, whether the fans can travel across the border to watch matches is still not clear," an Apex Council member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"It will be decided in due course of time. However, we had promised ICC that it will be sorted. The secretary announced during the meeting."

India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket for close to a decade now due to diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Pakistan has been demanding assurances from the ICC that visas will be granted to its players for the 16-team extravaganza, which will complete seven editions this year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
India
ICC World T20
T20
sports
Cricket

What's Brewing

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Oscar-nominated songs to be performed from Iceland

Oscar-nominated songs to be performed from Iceland

Scientists find only 3% of land unblemished by humans

Scientists find only 3% of land unblemished by humans

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

 