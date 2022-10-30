Pakistan restrict the Netherlands to 91 for 9 in T20 World Cup

Pakistan restricted Netherlands to 91 for nine in their crucial T20 World Cup match, here on Sunday.
Opting to bat, Netherlands found the going tough as they were reduced to 26 for three in 8.1 overs and couldn't recover from it.
Colin Ackermann scored a run-a-ball 27, while skipper Scott Edwards (15) also reached double digit figure.
Also Read | 'Nothing fancy' in South Africa's plans to restrict India, says Nortje
Shadab Khan was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, snapping three wickets for 22 runs in his four overs.
Shaheen Afridi (1/19), Mohammad Wasim Jr (2/15), Naseem Shah (1/11) and Haris Rauf (1/10) were also among wickets.
Brief Score:
Netherlands: 91 for 9 in 20 overs (Colin Ackermann 27; Shadab Khan 3/22).
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Radio | Can BJP retain Himachal; will Congress...
A treasure trove for non-Kannada readers
To live like how a river flows...
Some of the world's worst stampedes
DH Toon: How to win in polls? An IIT alumnus explains
A year on, Puneeth remains ensconced in fans’ hearts
Victims in most accidents those without helmets: Study