Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup game against India

Pakistan will, however, participate in the tournament.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 15:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 15:18 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us