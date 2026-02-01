<p>Pakistan on Sunday announced that it would boycott games against India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. However, the Pakistani government clarified that the team would participate in the tournament.</p><p>The boycott announcement came after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/with-bangladesh-out-of-t20-wc-icc-reworking-application-process-for-its-travelling-media-3875947">ICC replaced Bangladesh</a> with Scotland, rejecting the former's demand of shifting its matches from India to Sri Lanka citing security concerns.</p>.Pat Cummins ruled out of T20 World Cup as Australia pick Ben Dwarshuis in 15-men squad.<p>"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," the government posted on social media.</p><p>The PCB had earlier maintained that the government would take the final call on Pakistan's participation in the event in view of the evolving situation following Bangladesh's exit from the competition.</p><p>Bangladesh, who have been replaced by Scotland in the 20-team event, had sought shifting of its matches to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns in India but the ICC shot down the proposal, saying no such verifiable threat exists.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>