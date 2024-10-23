Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Pant set to keep wickets, India will decide on Bumrah's workload after Pune Test: Gambhir

Pant had a hit at the nets and also had a wicket-keeping drill with Gambhir on Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 10:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 10:58 IST
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketJasprit BumrahGautam GambhirRishab Pant

Follow us on :

Follow Us