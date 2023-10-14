Preparation is very important for Rohit

"I know what are the things that I need to do to find success on the field in terms of me as a player and then me as a captain," said Rohit on the eve of India's match against Pakistan here. "But speaking of just the player first, the batter, I think there are certain boxes for me that I have to tick before every game just to get you that confidence. For me, preparation is very important. And I've spoken at the start of the World Cup that I need to prepare well to get into the tournament. And I thought I've done everything that I can from my side to prepare well for each game. Because we know every day is a new day, fresh day. And you start your fresh day as a new challenge.