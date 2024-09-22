R Ashwin dismantles Bangladesh as India win first Test by 280 runs; lead series 1-0

India won the first Test at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai by 280 runs to lead the two-match series against Bangladesh by 1-0.
Despite a spirited start to their chase for a target of 515, Bangladesh was all out for on the fourth day, thanks to a six-wicket haul by star Indian spinner R Ashwin.
India earlier declared their second innings on 287-4.
The two teams will now meet in Kanpur for the 2nd Test, which is expected to be another exciting encounter.
More to follow...
Published 22 September 2024, 05:55 IST