R Ashwin dismantles Bangladesh as India win first Test by 280 runs; lead series 1-0

The two teams will now meet in Kanpur for the 2nd Test, which is expected to be another exciting encounter.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 September 2024, 05:55 IST

India won the first Test at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai by 280 runs to lead the two-match series against Bangladesh by 1-0.

Despite a spirited start to their chase for a target of 515,  Bangladesh was all out for on the fourth day, thanks to a six-wicket haul by star Indian spinner R Ashwin.

India earlier declared their second innings on 287-4.

The two teams will now meet in Kanpur for the 2nd Test, which is expected to be another exciting encounter.

More to follow...

Published 22 September 2024, 05:55 IST
