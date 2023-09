Off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been included in India's 15-men world cup squad in the place of left-arm spinner Axar Patel who has been sidelined due to an injury.

The rest of the squad remains the same with India set to start their campaign on October 8 in Chennai against Australia.

Squad: Rohit (c), Gill, Kohli, Iyer, Rahul, Hardik, Jadeja, Ashwin, Kuldeep, Bumrah, Siraj, Shami, Thakur, Ishan, Suryakumar Yadav