<p>Erode: Actor-politician Vijay on Thursday launched a blistering attack against Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, calling it an 'evil force,' repeating a term often used by the late AIADMK stalwarts M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa to target the Dravidian party.</p>.<p>His Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was a 'pure force,' and the contest, apparently the 2026 electoral fight, was now confined only between these two, he said at a public meeting here.</p>.Vijay's TVK party learns lessons from Karur, makes adequate arrangements for public meeting in Erode.<p>This was his first public outreach in Tamil Nadu post the September 27 Karur rally of TVK where a stampede left 41 persons dead. He had held a closed door meeting with a select audience in Kancheepuram after that, besides addressing a rally at neighbouring Puducherry union territory.</p>.<p>Referring to late Chief Ministers MGR and Jaylalithaa, he said they often described DMK as a "theeya sakthi" (evil force).</p>.<p>His TVK was a "thooya sakthi," (pure force).</p>.<p>"The contest is now between the thooya sakthi TVK and theeya sakthi DMK," he said in an apparent reference to the 2026 Assembly polls.</p>.<p>He also alleged a smear campaign was on against him by vested interests.</p>.<p>Late CMs CN Annadurai and MGR were inspiration for everyone and not individual property. None can complain against us for invoking them, he asserted.</p>.<p>He slammed the DMK dispensation on issues including law and order and agriculture.</p>.<p>Like former AIADMK senior K A Sengottaiyan, a local strongman who joined the TVK recently, more leaders would come to the party fold and they would be given their due recognition, Vijay said. </p>