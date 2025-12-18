Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

'Pure Force vs 'Evil force': Vijay launches blistering attack on DMK ahead of 2026 polls

His Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was a 'pure force,' and the contest, apparently the 2026 electoral fight, was now confined only between these two, he said at a public meeting here.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 09:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 09:17 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKVijayTVK

Follow us on :

Follow Us