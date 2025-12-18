Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

From law replacing MGNREGA to upcoming Assembly polls: Agenda for Congress Working Committee meet on December 27

This will be the first meeting of the party’s highest decision-making body after the Bihar Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 09:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 09:23 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsCWC

Follow us on :

Follow Us