Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Batters let Karnataka down against Bengal

<p>Bengaluru: As the play was called off early due to bad light for the second day in succession, the gloomy surroundings formed a perfect background to Karnataka's vulnerable position in the match.</p><p>Having surrendered the advantage to Bengal on the opening day despite bowling in the best conditions available, the hosts made a stirring comeback on the second morning by restricting the visitors, overnight 249/5, to 301 all out in 101.5 overs.</p><p>Pacer V Koushik added two more to his overnight tally to complete his third career five-wicket haul (5/38) while leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal, too, claimed two more for a three-wicket haul (3/87) as Bengal lost their remaining five wickets while adding 52 runs to previous night's total here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.</p><p>The joy of skittling Bengal innings inside the first session didn't last long, courtesy some inexplicable shot making by Karnataka batters. At stumps, Karnataka were 155/5, a score that would have looked far worse but for the undefeated 58-run (108b) association for the sixth wicket between Abhinav Manohar (50, 73b, 6x4, 1x6) and Shreyas Gopal (23, 55b, 2x4). The two need to chug along longer if Karnataka have to overturn the deficit of 146 runs. </p><p>Bengal pacers were disciplined, providing few chances to score but they weren't nearly as unplayable as Karnataka batters made them out to be. While the opening duo of Mayank Agarwal and concussion substitute Kishan Bedare survived a few nervy moments before breaking for lunch without any damage, the hosts endured a shocking collapse in the middle session. </p><p>Bedare, who replaced designated opener Nikin Jose who suffered a concussion following a deep cut on his forehead during fielding on the opening day, was looking good and had provided a decent start when Ishan Porel, after changing his bowling end to erstwhile BEML, had the right-hander caught at point to draw first blood.</p><p>One-drop Sujay Sateri joined him back in the hut before skipper Agarwal departed after playing Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal on to the stumps. At 62/3, Karnataka desperately needed their vice-captain and senior batter Manish Pandey to play an innings of substance but all the 34-year-old could manage was a two-ball duck as his ill-advised, half-hearted aerial shot was snapped at mid-on, reducing Karnataka to 62/4. </p><p>Young batter Smaran R (26) and Abhinav saw off a chaotic post-lunch phase without further damage but Bengal were back in business soon after the shorter interval, cutting Smaran's promising innings short. The stylish southpaw looked assured and essayed some pleasing strokes, but couldn't build on the start, something that he has often been guilty of this season.</p><p>It then fell on Abhinav and Shreyas to steer the team to a semblance of safety and the duo, the last recognised batting pair, didn't disappoint the sparse but eager crowd. Under an ever fading light, Abhinav brought up his maiden first-class fifty that was a product of admirable application; a judicious mix of flamboyance and circumspection. Shreyas was doughty, once again bailing out the side on the day. The job, however, is far from over.</p>