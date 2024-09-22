Ravi Shastri's encouraging message for K L Rahul after unfortunate dismissal in 1st Test against Bangladesh

Blinding streaks of brilliance interspersed with gloomy barrenness often wrap K L Rahul's Test career as India's first Test match against Bangladesh showed in summarised manner, the middle-order batter's inconsistency.

Opinions about Rahul often oscillate between good and bad. Some think he is a multi-faceted cricketer who can fulfil many roles while others may feel he is a tad fortunate to have played 50 Tests.

In the first innings of India on Day 1, when India was struggling at 86-4, it was the perfect opportunity for the 32-year-old to prove his mettle in Test cricket.

However, after getting a positive start, he was eventually dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, caught at short leg, raising similar concerns about him in the longest format of the game.

In some respite, the Bengaluru man remained unbeaten on 22 from 19 balls in the second innings, looking more assured at the crease.