Ravichandran Ashwin to join Indian team for last two days of 3rd Test

Rajkot: Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be back on national duty for the remainder of the ongoing third Test against England after attending to a family medical emergency, the BCCI confirmed on Sunday.

Ashwin had to rush back home hours after reaching the coveted milestone of 500 Test wickets on the second day of the third Test and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla informed on social media that the cricketer's mother was not keeping well.

The BCCI confirmed that Ashwin will be available from the fourth day itself.