Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

RCB go shopping for fast bowling depth

The Challengers will also require a backup for left-arm quick Yash Dayal, who has had things happening away from the sport and has not played competitive cricket since IPL, having recently skipped the UP T20 League
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 18:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 18:57 IST
Sports NewsCricketRCBBowling

Follow us on :

Follow Us