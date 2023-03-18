RCB to retire jersey numbers worn by AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will retire the jersey numbers worn by AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle when the two cricketing legends are inducted into the Indian Premier League (IPL) side's Hall of Fame on March 26.

"Jersey numbers 17 and 333 will be retired forever as a tribute to @ABdeVilliers17 and @henrygayle, when we induct the legends of RCB into the Hall of Fame," RCB tweeted.

Jersey numbers 17 and 333 will be retired forever as a tribute to @ABdeVilliers17 and @henrygayle, when we induct the legends of RCB into the Hall of Fame, at the #RCBUnbox presented by Walkers and Co.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/Ka2SaORSel — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 17, 2023

Jersey No. 17 had become synonymous with de Villiers, who played 11 seasons (2011-2021) for RCB and scored 4,491 runs in 156 matches for the franchise.

The charismatic South African cricketer also slammed 37 half-tons and two centuries for RCB, with a highest score of 133 not out in 2015.

De Villiers, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in November 2021, had a strike rate touching 152 for RCB.

With Virat Kohli, de Villiers posted five 100-plus partnerships for RCB and two 200-plus stands, the only pair in the world to post two such partnerships.

West Indian hard hitter Gayle played for RCB for seven season (2011-2017) and his jersey No. 333 became the most feared among opposing teams.

During the 2013 IPL season, the Jamaican smashed a mindboggling 708 runs in 16 matches for RCB, including an unbeaten 175.

Gayle began his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2009, before moving to RCB, where he served the longest stint with an IPL franchise. He was bought by Punjab Kings in 2018, where he played four seasons.