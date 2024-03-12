Rishabh Pant declared fit as wicketkeeper-batsman for IPL 2024: BCCI

BCCI posted an update on Rishabh Pant on X on Tuesday, declaring him fit after a 14-month rehab.

He is all set to captain the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the franchise T20 league, according to DC owner Parth Jindal's interview with ESPNCricinfo.

BCCI said, "After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, @RishabhPant17 has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming #TATA @IPL2024."