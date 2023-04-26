Gavaskar thinks Rohit should take a break from IPL

Rohit should take 'little bit of break' from IPL to keep himself fresh for WTC final: Gavaskar

Gavaskar wondered if Rohit had already started thinking about the WTC final, given the importance of the match

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 26 2023, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 17:38 ist
Sunil Gavaskar. Credit: AFP File Photo; Rohit Sharma. Credit: PTI File Photo

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar feels that Mumbai Indians and India captain Rohit Sharma should take "a little bit of a break" from the ongoing Indian Premier League so that he can keep himself fresh for the World Test Championships final in June.

Gavaskar said Rohit can come back for the last three-four matches of MI's IPL campaign so that he's is in rhythm for the WTC final, starting from June 7 at the Oval in London. The IPL final is on May 28.

MI have played seven matches in the IPL so far, and Rohit's batting form has been a mixed one, having scored 181 runs from those games with one half century. He has an average of 25.86 and strike rate of 135.07.

Read | Rohit Sharma praises Arjun Tendulkar after first IPL wicket

"Honestly, I would also say that Rohit should maybe also take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the World Test Championship (final). (He can) come back again for the last few matches, but right now, (he should) take a little bit of a breather himself," Gavaskar said on Star Sports, as reported by Cricinfo.

"I do believe that at this stage, he needs a little bit of a break, and come back for the last three or four matches so that he is in rhythm for the World Test Championship (final)," he said after MI's 55-run loss against Gujarat Titans.

Gavaskar wondered if Rohit had already started thinking about the WTC final, given the importance of the match.

"I would like to see some change in the batting order (for Mumbai Indians)," he said.

"He (Rohit) is looking just that little bit preoccupied. Maybe at this stage he is thinking about the WTC (final), I don't know," said the former India captain.

MI are at seventh spot in the 10-team table with three wins from seven games, and Gavaskar felt it would be a "miracle" for Rohit's team to qualify for the play-offs.

"It's going to be a miracle that's going to make them qualify (for IPL playoffs). The way they are at the moment, yes, they could conceivably finish (at number) four, but they will have to play some extraordinary cricket, both batting as well as bowling."

Sports News
Sunil Gavaskar
Rohit Sharma
IPL
ipl 2023
Mumbai Indians
World Test Championship
World Test Championship Final
Cricket

