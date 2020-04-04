Rohit, Warner world's best T20 openers, says Moody

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 04 2020, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 16:09 ist
Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody. Credit: Getty Image

 Former all-rounder Tom Moody on Saturday picked India's Rohit Sharma and fellow Australian David Warner as best opening batsmen in T20 cricket.

Moody is also a well-known coach and commentator.

In a question and answer session, the 54-year-old also picked Chennai Super Kings as his favourite IPL team and M S Dhoni favourite captain.

"Tough call, but I would be more than happy with @davidwarner31 and @ImRo45 (Rohit)," Moody wrote on his twitter page when asked about the best opening batsmen in T20s.

There is abundance of cricketing talent in India but amongst the emerging ones, Moody feels Shubman Gill "stands out". Gill has played two ODIs for India and has also made the Test team but is yet to get a game.

Moody, who has coached multiple IPL teams, believes New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is blessed with the best cricketing brain and Ravindra Jadeja is his favourite Indian fielder.

Asked about his favourite Indian cricketer, Moody picked skipper Virat Kohli. 

