South African Test cricketer suspended after positive drugs test

AFP, Johannesburg,
  • Mar 23 2022, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2022, 18:16 ist
South African cricketer Zubayr Hamza. Credit: DH File Photo

South African cricketer Zubayr Hamza has agreed to a voluntary suspension after testing positive for a prohibited substance, Cricket South Africa announced on Wednesday.

Hamza, 26, has played in six Test matches and one one-day international.

According to a CSA statement, Hamza tested positive for the substance Furosemide following an International Cricket Council anti-doping test on January 17.

Furosemide is a diuretic, prescribed to treat hypertension and reduce swelling caused by fluid build-up in the body. It is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned list because of concerns that it may mask other drugs.

"Zubayr is not disputing the positive test, is cooperating fully with the ICC and has agreed to a voluntary suspension commencing immediately whilst written submissions are presented to the ICC," said CSA.

"Furosemide is not a performance-enhancing substance and Zubayr has been able to identify how the substance entered his system."

Hamza was named in the South African squad for a current one-day series against Bangladesh but withdrew before the series started for what CSA described at the time as "personal reasons".

