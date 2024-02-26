Spinners turn India's fortunes

Ashwin (5/51) picked up his 35th fifer by using the square seam to perfection. Jadeja ended with just the one wicket but gave away only 56 runs from 20 overs. Mohammed Siraj bowled three overs and then spent the rest of the time in the deep and Akash Deep didn't even get to bowl. Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) bagged two crucial wickets in the four he finished the day with.