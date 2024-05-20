Star Sports responds after Rohit Sharma accuses IPL broadcaster of breaching his privacy

New Delhi: IPL broadcaster Star Sports on Monday denied airing the audio of any personal conversation involving Rohit Sharma after the Indian captain accused the channel of 'breaching' his privacy despite his requests to stop the recording.

Rohit was seen asking the broadcasters to shut down the audio while recording him during his chat with Kolkata Knight Riders' Abhishek Nayar after an IPL fixture. On Sunday, he accused the channel of airing a private conversation.

The channel denied the charge in a statement.