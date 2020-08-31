Suresh Raina will realise what he's missing, says CSK owner N Srinivasan

Owner of Chennai Super Kings team N Srinivasan said he believes Suresh Raina’s return to India from the UAE citing “personal reasons” would not impact the team’s preparations ahead of the 2020 IPL season.

The former BCCI President and ICC Chairman Srinivasan also added that the cricketer would “certainly realise” what he would be missing, including the “money he is going to lose” by skipping the IPL.

It is the first time that the owner has commented on the Raina issue. The player returned to India on Friday, less than 10 days after the team arrived in the UAE.

Read: Suresh Raina returns to India, to miss entire IPL 2020

“The season has not begun yet and Raina will certainly realise what he is missing and certainly all the money he is going to lose,” said Srinivasan, according to the Outlook magazine.

Srinivasan also said he has full faith in the CSK team because their star-captain M S Dhoni was “unfazed” not by Raina’s departure but by the impact of Covid-19 on the contingent.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

At least 13 members of the unit have tested positive for coronavirus since their arrival.

On Friday, the Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan said on the team's Twitter feed that Raina had left for "personal reasons" but did not elaborate on what they were.