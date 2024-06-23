T20 World Cup 2024: England storm into semis with 10-wicket rout of USA

Bridgetown: Skipper Jos Buttler led the way with a 38-ball 83 not out after Chris Jordan's four-wicket burst, including a hat-trick as defending champions England stormed into the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a 10-wicket rout of USA here on Sunday.

Buttler smashed six fours and seven sixes, five of them coming against left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh in the ninth over, as England shot out the paltry 116-run target in 9.4 overs.

Earlier, comeback pacer Jordan grabbed a hat-trick in an incisive spell of 4/10 as England skittled out tournament co-hosts USA for a paltry 115.