T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan players face criticism for taking families along to USA

Lahore: Pakistan's disastrous T20 World Cup campaign in the USA has expectedly triggered a backlash against the players, who are being criticised for taking their families along, even as their beleaguered cricket board mulled invoking a new defamation law to tackle "unsubstantiated claims and reports".

According to a local media report, apart from the nearly 34 players, support staff and officials who were part of the national squad in the USA, the team hotel was teeming with around 26 to 28 family members of the players.

These included their wives, children, parents and even siblings in some cases. Pakistan were eliminated after losing to India and debutants USA in their group league stage matches held in New York.