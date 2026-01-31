<p>South Africa suffered a heartbreak in the 2024 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup">T20 World Cup</a> after failing to cross the finish line with 30 runs needed in the last five overs against India in the final. </p><p>The Proteas, who have reached the top-four in each ICC tournament since 2023, enter the 2026 T20 World Cup as one of the contenders. </p><p>Having recently won the World Test Championship, the South Africans have broken the ICC title drought and will look to continue the dominance with their first T20 World Cup win. </p><p>The Aiden Markram-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=South%20Africa">side </a>has strengthened the all-rounder and bowling departments with the additions of Corbin Bosch and Lungi Ngidi. </p><p>However, the team suffered a twin blow even before the tournament has begun with batters Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira being ruled out due to injuries. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026: SWOT Analysis | Mitchell Marsh leads an Australian side seeking redemption .<p>Wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs, who were snubbed from the original 15-memeber squad have been named their replacements. </p><p><strong>What is in South Africa's favour</strong></p><p>The South African side is filled with experienced players like Markram, Quintin de Kock, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje and David Miller.</p><p>These veterans have ample experience playing in Indian conditions, while relatively young players like Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs and Kwena Maphaka all have experienced and done fairly well in the Indian Premier League (IPL). </p>.Replacements in top form, South Africa well covered for T20 World Cup: Anrich Nortje.<p>South Africa have a powerful batting line-up, which can set daunting targets and chase with ease if a couple of players get going. </p><p>In George Linde and Maharaj, the team has miserly spinners, who could be key in the middle overs. </p><p>The late additions of Rickelton and Stubbs could prove to be decisive as the duo has an ability to anchor in an otherwise explosive batting unit, in case of early wickets, </p><p><strong>What could go wrong</strong></p><p>South Africa will be playing most of their matches on flatter pitches in India. In such conditions, the pace quartet of Rabada, Ngidi, Nortje and Jansen could prove to be expensive as the margin for error is low in high-scoring games.</p><p>Not everyday a South African pace attack is a threat for themselves, but with the tournament and pitches unforgiving for the bowlers, containing runs would be decisive as the World Cup progresses. </p><p>Further, Markram's captaincy record is not one to boast of, having won only 17 of his 37 matches as a captain in the shortest format.</p><p>However, his experience in managing his troops in crunch situations could help the team in the later stages. Donovan Ferreira</p><p><strong>South Africa squad for the T20 World Cup</strong></p><p>Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith and Tristan Stubbs.</p>