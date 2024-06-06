T20 World Cup | ICC remains mum as experts critique quality of New York pitch

Injury scare aside, the nature of the pitch, a drop-in one brought from Adelaide specifically for the World Cup, has raised eyebrows. India are scheduled to play two more games at this stadium.

Rohit was bewildered by the track's behaviour and conceded that he didn't know what to expect from it against Pakistan. The team's batting coach Vikram Rathour was a shade more reticent in his analysis.

"It is a challenging wicket as far as batting is concerned but this is what we have. So we need to find ways to deal with that," Rathour said in the post-match press conference, placing the onus on his team to find ways to score.

The ICC has not reacted to the criticism so far and the Indian team management is unlikely to file any official complaint. But the displeasure is clear about the nature of the track, which according to some who saw, is 'unfit for T20 cricket' and 'bordering on dangerous'.

"It is actually a very fresh pitch. There is a grass cover but along with it are big cracks. So, it will seam but also take off from length. Now when you have a fresh track like this, you first try out a few games like you do with beta testing of a new app," the source explained.

"Then you release it in the market. It is not a T20 wicket and all four tracks look the same," said another source after a first-hand look at the track following the match.

May be a roller would even out the cracks but such pitches are known to take time to settle for batting.

While Indian pacers literally toyed with a very competent T20 outfit like Ireland, even the biggest fan of Arshdeep Singh wouldn't have imagined that his deliveries would take off like surface to air missiles.

"One should be glad that nothing serious happened to Rohit and Rishabh (Pant). They are fine," the source added.

However, Ireland's Harry Tector had to undergo a mandatory concussion test after a nasty snorter from Jasprit Bumrah first hit his gloves and then flush on the helmet before Virat Kohli completed the catch.

The ICC rules on quality of pitches are quite clear. An assessment would only be done once the tournament is over and if found sub-standard, the track's overall rating would go down.

Adding to the chorus of criticism was former Zimbabwe captain and renowed coach Andy Flower.

"I have got to say that is not a good surface to play an international match on. It's bordering on dangerous," Flower said on ESPNcricinfo's Timeout show.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar feels the pitch is under-prepared.

"You have seen dangerous pitches before as well at the international level but something has gone wrong with the preparation where either the pitch has been under-prepared or something that is beyond their control," Manjrekar said.

"I am sure it is not lack of effort. At the most what you can do is keep rolling that drop-in pitch but they have a problem in hand. Inherently, I think there is something wrong with the base of that surface."