T20 World Cup semi-final: Toss delayed for match between India and England

There is forecast of rain during Thursday's semi-final as Georgetown gets its maximum rainfall in the month of June.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 June 2024, 14:46 IST
Last Updated : 27 June 2024, 14:46 IST

Georgetown(Guyana): The toss for the T20 World Cup semi-final match between India and England has been delayed due to wet outfield after a spell of heavy shower in the morning.

There is forecast of rain during Thursday's semi-final as Georgetown gets its maximum rainfall in the month of June.

The minimum overs to constitute a semi-final will be 10 overs per side and there is no reserve day. If there is no result, then India with a better Net Run Rate (NRR) will be in the final and meet South Africa on Saturday.

Published 27 June 2024, 14:46 IST
