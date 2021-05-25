Third women's T20 between India and England rescheduled to July 14

Third women's T20 between India, England now on July 14

The Indian team is currently quarantining in Mumbai ahead of the UK tour

  May 25 2021
The third women's Twenty20 between India and England at the Cloudfm County Ground in Chelmsford has been advanced by a day to July 14 for "broadcast purposes".

The Indian team is currently quarantining in Mumbai ahead of the UK tour, beginning with the one off Test in Bristol from June 16. The Test will be India's first in seven years.

"For broadcast purposes, the third Vitality IT20 between England Women and India Women at the Cloudfm County Ground will now be played on Wednesday, 14 July," England Cricket tweeted.

The T20 series begins in Northampton on July 9, followed by the second game in Hove on July 11.

Three ODIs, beginning June 27, follow the Test match.

