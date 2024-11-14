Home
Tilak Varma slams ton as India take 2-1 lead against South Africa with 11-run win in third T20I

Jansen’s late charge and Klaasen’s 22-ball blitz were the only bright spots in South Africa’s reply after Verma’s sensational unbeaten 107 powered India after being invited to bat.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 19:55 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 19:55 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndiaSouth Africa

