U-19 WC: India beat England by 4 wickets; win 5th title

U-19 World Cup: India beat England by 4 wickets; win title for a record 5th time

This is India's record fifth Under-19 World Cup title in tournament's history after previously winning it in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018

IANS
IANS, Antigua,
  • Feb 06 2022, 01:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 02:26 ist
A superb bowling performance by Raj Bawa (5/31) and Ravi Kumar (4/34) helped India bowl out England for 189. Credit: PTI Photo

India produced a clinical all-round performance to beat England by four wickets in the final to win the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, here on Saturday.

This is India's record fifth Under-19 World Cup title in tournament's history after previously winning it in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018.

A superb bowling performance by Raj Bawa (5/31) and Ravi Kumar (4/34) helped India bowl out England for 189 despite a fighting fifty by James Rew (95).

At 91-7, England were in deep trouble but Rew and James Sales' vital partnership for the eighth wicket took England to a competitive total in the summit clash.

In reply, Shaik Rasheed (50 off 84) and Nishant Sindhu smashed fifties while Raj Bawa (35 off 54) also played a vital knock and helped India chase the target in 47.4 overs.

Brief scores: England U-19: 189 all out in 44.5 overs (James Rew 95, James Sales 34; Raj Bawa 5/31, Ravi Kumar 4/34) lost to India: 195-6 in 47.4 overs (Shaik Rasheed 50, Nishant Sindhu 50; Joshua Boyden 2/24) by four wickets

