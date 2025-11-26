<p>Guwahati: India’s embattled head coach Gautam Gambhir said on Wednesday that the Board of Control for Cricket in India would have the final say on his future following the Test series whitewash against South Africa. He also pointed out the achievements the team has enjoyed during his time in charge.</p>.<p>Gambhir addressed the media after India suffered a crushing 408-run defeat to South Africa in the second Test, a result that handed the visitors a 2-0 clean sweep.</p>.'I am the same guy who got results in England, won Champions Trophy': Gautam Gambhir after South Africa drubbing.<p>“It is up to the BCCI to decide my future. But I am the same guy who got you results in England and was coach for Champions Trophy,” Gambhir remarked at the post-match press conference, referring to India’s title-winning Champions Trophy campaign and their hard-fought 2-2 draw in England earlier this year.</p>.<p>Gambhir also remarked one should not "play to the gallery", but it wasn't clear who it was directed against. </p>.<p>"If we are really serious about being the top Test team in the world, I think we cannot put things under the carpet," he noted when asked what needs to be done to improve Test performances. "Because the reality is, we still need to improve a lot in red-ball cricket. Whether it's mentally, whether it's technically, whether it's absorbing pressure, whether it's sacrificing, whether it's putting the team ahead of your individual self. And most importantly, not playing for the gallery."</p>.<p>Asserting that the blame starts with him, Gambhir said: “We need to play better. From 95/1 to 122/7 is not acceptable. You don’t blame any individual or any particular shot. Blame lies with everyone. I never blamed individuals and won’t do it going forward,” he continued.</p>.<p>Under Gambhir’s watch, India have now lost 10 of their 18 Tests, including consecutive whitewash defeats at home to New Zealand last year and now South Africa. The loss in Guwahati also stands as India’s heaviest defeat by runs in the history of Test cricket.</p>.<p>Gambhir has recently faced criticism for constant team changes and prioritising all-rounders over specialist players in the longest format.</p>.<p>“You don’t need the most flamboyant and talented cricketers to play Test cricket. What we need is tough characters with limited skills. They make good Test cricketers,” he said.</p>