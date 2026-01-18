Menu
Virat Kohli completes 54th ODI ton in third match against New Zealand

Kohli cracked eight fours and two sixes and brought up his century on the 91st ball of his innings.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 15:42 IST
Published 18 January 2026, 15:42 IST
Cricket newsVirat KohliNew ZealandODI

