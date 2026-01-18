<p>Indore: Virat Kohli hit a record-extending 54th century in One-Day Internationals against New Zealand to hold India together in the third and final match of the series here on Sunday.</p><p>The batting superstar, who had missed the milestone in the first ODI of the series in Vadodara when he fell for 93, brought up his ton with a single off Zak Foulkes on the final ball of the 40th over.</p><p>Kohli cracked eight fours and two sixes and brought up his century on the 91st ball of his innings.</p>.Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi added in India's T20I squad against New Zealand.<p>Kohli dropped anchor at one end and remained persistent in a tough run-chase on a benign wicket where India had slipped to 71 for four at one stage after New Zealand posted 337 for eight.</p><p>Kohli led India’s revival with a robust 88-run stand for the fifth wicket with Nitish Kumar Reddy (53).</p>