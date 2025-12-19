<p>India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is set to lead <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dehli">Delhi</a> in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced on Friday. Former India captain Virat Kohli, who only plays the 50-over format, will also be a part of the team. </p><p>Additionally, India veterans Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini are also included. Pacer Harshit Rana will play whenever he is available. </p><p>"Mr. Rishabh Pant, Mr. Virat Kohli, Mr. Ishant Sharma, and Mr. Navdeep Saini have confirmed their availability and will be part of the team. Mr. Rishabh Pant is appointed as the captain of the team. Mr. Harshit Rana shall join the squad as and when he becomes available," DDCA said in a press release on Friday. </p><p>Other than the India mainstays, IPL star Ayush Badoni has been named as the vice-captain. Further, Nitish Rana, Priyansh Arya, Prince Yadav, Hritik Shokeen and Anuj Rawat are players with an IPL contract. U-19 World Cup winning captain, Yash Dhull, also features in the squad. </p>.<p>Kohli last played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 2009/10 edition, held in Feb-March 2010. </p><p>His last match in the tournament was on February 18, 2010. The former batter with most ODI centuries has featured in 14 VHT games, scoring 819 runs at an average of 68.25 and a strike rate of 106.08, with four centuries and three fifties. </p><p>Delhi are placed in Group D alongside Gujarat, Services, Saurashtra, Odisha, Railways, Haryana and Andhra this year. Their first match is against Andhra in Bengaluru.</p><p>The Vijay Hazare Trophy begins on December 24 and will end on January 18. Meanwhile, India will play three ODIs against New Zealand from January 11 to 18. </p>