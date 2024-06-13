Want to become a better batter too: Arshdeep says working hard with Vikram Rathour

"...Jassi Bhai (Bumrah) was supposed to go before me, but I just went in after asking Rohit (Sharma). They were surprised with it, but I told them I will go up regardless of whatever you say," he revealed.

"I will go at nine because I faced the quickest bowlers in the last game. So yeah, that's the plan now. I am very confident about my batting. And be it fielding or bowling, you just try to keep getting better," he said.

Speaking about the tournament, Arshdeep said adapting to the conditions across varied venues will be crucial to success.

India played their first three games here and will now travel to Lauderhill, Florida for their final Group A match against Canada on Saturday, following which the tournament will shift to the Caribbean.

"The main thing is how we adapt to the conditions and to the situations. If there is help in the wicket, we try to get early wickets and restrict them (opponents) to a low total and if we are batting first, we try to make as many as possible and give the bowlers good enough chance to restrict the opposition," he said.

the 25-year-old said he was pleased with his bowling performance on Wednesday which helped India restrict USA to 110/8. Asked if the dressing room is on a high after three successive wins, Arshdeep said the players are trying to stay steady irrespective of results.

"...the emotions stay the same...So yeah, just try to be stable enough, whether we win, whether we lose, and whether we have a good day or a bad day," he said.