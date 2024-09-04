Warne never understood how good he was, says Buchanan

I always felt that players should have strong egos because what that means is that every player knows what they need to do for themselves during the game. That’s pretty important once a player walks out onto the field because they’re the ones who have to make the decisions, they’re the ones who have to execute their skills. The better a player understands their game, the better they are at being their own coach and so yeah, having an ego is an integral part of this process. The coach’s role is to understand that and allow everyone to express their ego to a degree and in a healthy way. If done right, they will start coaching each other on the field. It’s not just the coach coaching the team at this point, but it’s the team coaching the team.