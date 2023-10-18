Warner 'annoyed' and 'frustrated' at DRS decision against him in Sri Lanka match: Report

"If they could come in and explain to us how it works, then sometimes we might (choose) not to refer or to refer."

According to the report, Warner suggested that the ball-tracking did not match what he saw on the ground's replay screen after he called for the review.

"I asked Joel (field umpire) when I was out there just what happened, why did he give it out. He said the ball was swinging back so to his credit, if he thinks that then that's why he's given a decision.