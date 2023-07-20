West Indies opt to field against India in 2nd Test, Mukesh Kumar to debut

West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second and final Test, here on Thursday.

For India, Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar will be making his Test debut in place of injured Shardul Thakur.

"Shardul has pulled up a niggle — a groin issue, it brings Mukesh on for a debut," India captain Rohit Sharma said.

Kirk McKenzie will make his debut for West Indies, replacing Raymon Reifer.

India have an unassailable lead of 1-0 having won the first Test in Dominica by an innings and 141 runs.

Teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel.