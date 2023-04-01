Arijit touches Dhoni's feet at IPL opening ceremony

When legends meet: Arijit Singh touches Dhoni's feet at IPL opening ceremony

While Dhoni is regarded as one of India's best skippers, Arijit is currently India's biggest singing sensation with countless chartbusters to his credit

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 01 2023, 13:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 13:28 ist
Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni being greeted by singer Arijit Singh as actors Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia look on during the IPL 2023 opening ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo

What happens when two men - absolute legends in their fields - meet? There are fireworks all around and that's what happened when the playback singer Arijit Singh met former Indian cricket team captain, MS Dhoni recently.

While Dhoni is regarded as one of India's best skippers, Arijit is currently India's biggest singing sensation with countless chartbusters to his credit.

Also Read | BMTC to ply additional buses for IPL fans

Arijit was performing live at the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League at Ahmedabad. After the opening ceremony, the players of the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans met the performers. When Dhoni and Arijit met, the Channa Mereya hitmaker touched the feet of the legendary cricketer in an expression of gratitude towards him.

Dhoni also embraced Arijit. The moment grabbed the attention of many fans and the picture has gone viral since then with netizens praising Arijit for his humility and respect for Dhoni.

Notably, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna also performed in the ceremony alongside Arijit.

