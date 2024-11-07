Who is Thomas Draca, the first Italian to register for IPL auctions?

<p>Medium pacer Thomas Draca has become the first player from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/italy">Italy</a> to register for the Indian Premier League (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL</a>). </p><p>The 24-year-old has played four T20 Internationals since making his debut for Italy in June this year.</p><p>He impressed with his recent performance at the Global T20 Canada in August for the Brampton Wolves.</p>.Ben Stokes missing as Draca, Netravalkar line up in long list for IPL mega auction.<p>Draca was the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 11 wickets to his name from six innings at an average of 10.63 and an economy of 6.88.</p><p>Only Romario Shepherd and UAE's Junaid Siddique picked up more wickets than Draca in the tournament, at 14 each, <a href="https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/ipl-2025-meet-thomas-draca-the-nippy-quick-who-could-be-the-first-italy-player-in-the-ipl-1458610" rel="nofollow">according</a> to <em>ESPNCricinfo</em>.</p><p>He helped the Wolves get into the playoffs, where they lost to eventual champions Toronto Nationals in Qualifier 2.</p>.IPL 2025: 10 Uncapped stars who secured retention before mega auction.<p>The Italian pacer was recently signed by the Mumbai Indians-owned MI Emirates for the upcoming season of the ILT20 in the UAE. Draca was also involved with the Caribbean Tigers during the inaugural MAX60 Caribbean in the Cayman Islands earlier this year.</p><p>Draca has registered himself at the base price of Rs 30 lakh in the all-rounders' category, and will be player number 325.</p><p><em>(With PTI Inputs)</em></p>