Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Who is Thomas Draca, the first Italian to register for IPL auctions?

The 24-year-old has played four T20 Internationals since making his debut for Italy in June this year.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 11:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 11:09 IST
Sports NewsCricketItalyIPLIPL Auction

Follow us on :

Follow Us