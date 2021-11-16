Williamson to miss India T20s to focus on Tests

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson will miss this week’s three-game T20 series against India as he prioritises preparing for the Test series starting on November 25 in Kanpur.



Less than 24 hours after falling to Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup Final in Dubai, Williamson and the 15-strong T20 squad arrived in Jaipur on Monday evening ahead of the G.J. Gardner Homes Tour of India.

With the opening game of the T20 series on Wednesday evening, followed by games on Friday and Sunday night, the decision was made for Williamson to join the Test specialist group already training in Jaipur as they focus on red-ball preparation.

Also read: New Zealand team arrives in Jaipur for India tour day after T20 World Cup final loss

Fellow dual squad member Tim Southee will captain the T20 side for the opening game on Wednesday, while Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner are also available for both series.

Lockie Ferguson’s recovery from a right calf strain continues to progress well and he is expected to be available for the T20 series.

BLACKCAPS T20 squad for India

Todd Astle; Trent Boult; Mark Chapman; Lockie Ferguson; Martin Guptill; Kyle Jamieson; Adam Milne; Daryl Mitchell; Jimmy Neesham; Glenn Phillips; Mitchell Santner; Tim Seifert (wk); Ish Sodhi; Tim Southee; Kane Williamson

BLACKCAPS Test squad for India

Kane Williamson (c); Tom Blundell (wk); Kyle Jamieson; Tom Latham; Daryl Mitchell; Henry Nicholls; Ajaz Patel; Glenn Phillips; Rachin Ravindra; Mitchell Santner; Will Somerville; Tim Southee; Ross Taylor; Neil Wagner; Will Young

The second Test starts in Mumbai on December 3. The tour will be broadcast live in New Zealand on SKY Sport.