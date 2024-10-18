With father watching from stands, Rachin Ravindra calls scoring a ton in Bengaluru a 'special feeling'

<p>Bengaluru: With his father Ravindra Krishnamurthy and family watching from the stands, Rachin Ravindra brought up his century on the third day of the opening Test here on Friday. </p><p>The M Chinnaswamy ground, which Rachin has been visiting and playing at since his childhood, is close to his heart as the City is the birthplace of his techie father who migrated to New Zealand decades ago.</p><p>"Yeah, it's obviously special," he said after the day's play. "Obviously, having my dad in the crowd was massive. A lot of families were watching the game, probably in the stadium, at home on TV. I know they're very, very proud and it makes me happy that they're able to watch, you know, a relative play in their hometown, which is very cool. And I know, you know, dad and mum would be very, very proud of that, me being able to play in their hometown and where they grew up is pretty special. And I mean, like I always say, I'm fully Kiwi, 100% Kiwi, but it's nice to have that Indian heritage base here in Bengaluru."</p>.How Rachin Ravindra's pursuit of excellence led to century at his father's former home.<p>Rachin agreed he was uncharacteristically emotional after reaching his hundred.</p><p>"I don't know, like, you know, a little fist bump doesn't happen often for me, but I guess scoring an overseas 100 in India is always nice, but also the context of it when we'd lost a few wickets and we built a pretty cool partnership. And for me, that's special. I guess more than just the milestone, I think being able to do it with team-mates and do it when, I wouldn't say with the backs against the wall because we had a sizable lead, but when the game's in the balance, it probably meant a lot and it felt really good to share it with my mate Timmy (Tim Southee)."</p>.Virat Kohli's wicket at end of the day was huge for us: Rachin Ravindra.<p>Rachin gave himself a best chance to succeed in the sub-continent by training at the Chennai Super Kings Academy in Chennai for a week during which he encountered conditions that he would come up against during Tests.</p><p>Rachin hammered his third Test hundred (134) in only his 10th Test helping New Zealand assume control.</p><p>"Yeah, extremely invaluable experience," he said about the stint in Chennai. "I guess I thought before the subcontinent sort of success that we had, I thought maybe the best thing for me was to go and have a few days of training there, a bit more realistic conditions than what we have and adapt well. We have used wickets in New Zealand, which, you know, wouldn't serve the same purpose. And lucky enough, CSK guys really sorted me out and I was able to have a sort of four, five days, really good training on red soil and black soil wickets. So I think that was really invaluable and helped me sort of shore up some game plans and work on a few positions that I wanted to."</p>